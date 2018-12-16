News

Four injured in Brakpan train collision

By Timeslive - 16 December 2018
Four people were injured when two goods trains collided in Brakpan on Saturday night, December 15 2018.
Image: Supplied by ER24

Four people were injured in an accident involving two goods trains in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday night, paramedics said.

“At 10.34pm Saturday night Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision at a train station in Vulcania‚ Brakpan. Reports from the scene indicate that two goods trains were involved in a collision.

“Four people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate‚” said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

“The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further assessment.

“Circumstances leading up to the collision are being investigated by the necessary authorities who were on scene‚” Herbst added.

- TimesLIVE


Source: TMG Digital.

