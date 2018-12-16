Zimbabwe's Zanu PF to revive infamous 'green bombers'

Zimbabwean youths intending to go into government employ or attend state tertiary institutions will from as early as next year have to go through the controversial national youth service.

This was one of numerous resolutions passed at Zanu PF’s 17th annual people’s conference held in Esigodini 49km outside Bulawayo.

The youth service was initially introduced in 2000 by the late Border Gezi, who at the time was minister for gender, youth and employment. Its stated purpose was to "transform and empower youths for nation building through life skills training and leadership development". However, instead of sticking to teaching life skills, the project became a training ground for the infamous Zanu PF youth brigade that came to be known as the “green bombers”.

The green bombers, along with state security departments such as the police, army and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), were used to crack down on opposition politicians.

According to numerous human rights reports, such as the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), the green bombers were responsible for electoral violence, including rape and murder.

The project was disbanded in 2009 during the government of national unity (GNU).

Most of the green bombers from the early 2000s were later absorbed into the army, prison service and the police. However, some remain in government employ as ghost workers and “youth officers” with no clear mandate.

But successive finance ministers argued that the “youth officers” - estimated to number around 4,000 - should be relieved of their duties because they gobbled up at least Z$19.3m annually in salaries.

Presenting his 2019 budget, finance minister Mthuli Ncube, a Zanu PF outsider, revived the intention of laying off the “youth officers”. However, he faced resistance and the revival of the project could park his intentions.