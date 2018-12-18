Four SA companies that faced job cuts - and closure - in 2018

The past year has been an anxious one for workers, as their employers desperately scramble for last-minute deals that could save thousands of jobs.

Here are four SA companies that announced significant losses in 2018. Two are still fighting to stay in business and save jobs, while the others have already surrendered.

Edcon

The company that owns Edgars, CNA and Jet needs R2bn in emergency funding to continue operations and pay salaries.

Edcon is so intent on coming up with the money to stay afloat that the company is offering a group of store landlords a 5% stake in the business in return for a 41% discount on rent. Many of the company's stores are in malls, where rent can be crippling.

Edcon wrote a letter to the landlords stating that failure to raise the necessary funds means "it is highly likely that Edcon will enter into a liquidation process". Such a process would result in around 140,000 jobs lost.