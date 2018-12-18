R185m SABC security tender was 'irregular' - SIU report

A preliminary Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe has found that a R185m SABC security tender was irregularly awarded by its interim board and should be set aside.

The interim board was appointed in 2017 to resolve challenges at the public broadcaster but has now found itself in crisis following the resignations of four of its board members in December.

These findings will cast a shadow over President Cyril Ramaphosa's drive to clean up the SABC, which has reported losses exceeding R1.5bn over the past two financial years.

Tebogo Malatji, the lawyer representing former interim board members Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo, John Matisonn and Mathatha Tsedu last week denied there was any link between their resignations and the security tender.