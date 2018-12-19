Feathers to fly as agency appeals ban on Chicken Licken advert

As the conversation over a Chicken Licken commercial heats up, the fast-food outlet confirmed it would appeal against a ruling which deemed the ad too spicy.

Amber Mackeurtan from Joe Public United Communications confirmed on behalf of Chicken Licken that it would appeal the ruling by the ad watchdog the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).

Sandile Cele had complained about the commercial for the Big John burger. He argued that it "makes a mockery of the struggles of the African people against the colonisation by the Europeans in general, and the persecutions suffered at the hands of the Dutch in particular".

In the advert, a young man called Big Mjohnana leaves his village in 1650 on a boat to satisfy his hunger for adventure.

Mjohnana eventually arrives in Holland in 1651, where he finds Dutchmen at the harbour. He greets them in tsotsitaal. "Hola MaNgamla," [Hello white folk] he says, before telling them he likes the place and thinks it should be called Europe.