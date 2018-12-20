News

Fake immigration officials 'bribed foreigners' at Dragon City Mall

By TimesLIVE - 20 December 2018
Two men were arrested for impersonating immigration officers at Dragon City Mall.
Image: 123RF/Mykhailo Polenok
The 'fake immigration officers' will be in court on Thursday.
Image: Supplied by Saps

Two men were arrested for impersonating immigration officers after a Chinese national blew the whistle on them for allegedly soliciting bribes.

The pair dressed as immigration officers from the department of home affairs and headed to Dragon City Mall in Johannesburg on Tuesday where they proceeded to question foreigners. 

"They were searching for passports, if they don’t have they have to pay," said police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele.

"They entered one of the shops belonging to a 54-year old Chinese national … asked for his passport and he showed them. They asked for money and he gave them R20.

"He became suspicious and requested to see their appointment cards and they failed to produce them," said Mbele.

The police were alerted and promptly arrested the pair, who were found in possession of R1,040.

They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

