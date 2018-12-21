Police arrest three alleged human traffickers

Three men alleged to have been behind a human trafficking ring operating in Springs, east of Johannesburg, were arrested on Friday.

"It is alleged that the accused lured unsuspecting young girls with offers of employment and instead forced them into a life of drugs and prostitution," said Hawks spokesman Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

The trio was arrested after the Hawks were alerted to suspicious activities at a house where the operation was believed to have been running from.

Asked whether any of the trafficking victims were found during the Hawks raid of the premises, Mulamu said: "Unfortunately, when we arrived, it seemed as though they had already moved them. We don't know where they are right now."

The three - aged 24, 38, and 50 - are expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Christmas Eve on charges of human trafficking.