Cradock, Middelburg children becoming ill

The water crisis in the Inxuba Yethemba municipality is deepening, with boreholes that service the communities of Middelburg and Cradock drying up, the MEC for co-operative governance Fikile Xasa said. This comes as residents threaten more protests in the wake of the crisis. Last week residents from Hillside in Cradock marched to councillor Cycilia Diamond’s home and burned tyres outside her gates, demanding an explanation for the water shortage.