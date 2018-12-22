Two suspects bust for illegal possession of firearms after shooting incident

Two suspects have been arrested in Factreton in Cape Town for illegal possession of prohibited firearms, firearm parts and ammunition.

Their arrest follows a shooting incident in Matroos Square, Factreton, in the early hours of Friday in which a 24-year-old woman was wounded.

“An Operation Thunder Intelligence-driven operation was activated and at noon on the same day led to the successful arrest of two males aged 26 and 34 at premises in Drommedaris Street, Factreton, Kensington,” said Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.

He said police recovered two 9mm firearms with their serial numbers filed off, four 9mm magazines, 93 9mm rounds, one spent 9mm cartridge, one 45mm round and six .22mm rounds inside a bedroom in a Wendy house at the back of the property.

“One of the firearms was found hidden under a cardboard under the bed and another was found concealed and hidden in a black leather bag in the bedroom.”

Both suspects would be charged with two counts of illegal possession of prohibited firearms, four of illegal possession of firearm parts and three of illegal possession of ammunition, Van Wyk said.

He said the suspects would appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, adding that bail would be opposed.