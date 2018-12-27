Blood shortage a real threat during festive period

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing possible shortages, with enough blood to last only threeand-a-half days. On Christmas Eve, the only blood group reserve looking promising, was type is AB+ with its reserve at 100%, followed by the A+ group at 70%. The groups facing the most shortages are the B-, AB- and O+ groups, all at 40% capacity.