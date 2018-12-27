Blood shortage a real threat during festive period
The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing possible shortages, with enough blood to last only threeand-a-half days. On Christmas Eve, the only blood group reserve looking promising, was type is AB+ with its reserve at 100%, followed by the A+ group at 70%. The groups facing the most shortages are the B-, AB- and O+ groups, all at 40% capacity.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.