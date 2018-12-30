News

Tons of illicit gold spirited out of SA at height of state capture

By GRAEME HOSKEN - 30 December 2018
Tons of gold that left SA between 2012 and 2016 are unaccounted for.
Tons of gold that left SA between 2012 and 2016 are unaccounted for.
Image: iStock

Tons of illicit gold was shipped out of South Africa at the height of state capture.

The sale of 34t of gold to Dubai between 2012 and 2016 is not reflected in SA’s trading accounts, according to Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime research.

The research suggests illegal gold mining costs the fiscus more than R14bn a year, and that the precious metal is smuggled primarily through Eswatini (Swaziland) and Mozambique to the jewellery manufacturing hubs of Dubai, Karachi and Mumbai.

The new South African gold rush, according to GI researchers and Oxfam, is driven by rising commodity prices and the closure of the SA Revenue Service illicit economy team.

The South African Diamond & Precious Metals Regulator’s limited number of inspectors - it has only 13 - aggravated the problem, they said.

Brig Ebrahim Kadwa, head of the serious organised crime unit at the Hawks, said illegal mining had reached a point where it threatened SA’s economy.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

Opinion | Rocky waters ahead in 2019 for SA ship’s current captain

If you think President Cyril Ramaphosa had a tough 2018, ousting his predecessor Jacob Zuma and Sars head Tom Moyane, you ain’t seen nothing ...
News
2 days ago

'The cancer of state capture' will be hard to uproot‚ says Joel Netshitenzhe

Fighting corruption‚ state capture and reasserting ethical leadership in the ANC will not be easy‚ national executive member (NEC) Joel Netshitenzhe ...
News
24 days ago

Time for Eskom to come clean about power crisis, says DA

It’s time for Eskom to play open cards with South Africa about the power crisis the country is facing, the DA says.  
News
21 days ago

Court to decide if Jacob Zuma must pay millions for his legal fees

Former president Jacob Zuma will hear on Thursday whether he will have to foot the bill for his corruption case.
Politics
17 days ago

Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X