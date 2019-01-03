Her oldest son is 80 and she still jogs sometimes

Unwavering faith in God and respect for others is what Gogo Nomazizi Violet Ngoma believes has sustained her to reach the ripe old age of 100 years. Tsolo-born Ngoma celebrated her centenary in late December, and speaking to the Daily Dispatch on Wednesday, she said it still “felt unreal” that she had reached such a big milestone.