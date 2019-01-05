Jail warders find phone in nappy
Woman caught trying to smuggle cellphone to prisoner at St Albans
A 25-year-old Eastern Cape woman used her two-year-old toddler to try and smuggle a cellphone apparently to her lover inside the St Albans Maximum Security Prison in Port Elizabeth at Christmas.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.