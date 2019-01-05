News

Two arrested for suspected gang-related killings in Westbury

By Nico Gous - 05 January 2019
Image: Suhaib Salem

Two suspects arrested for two murders in Westbury, Johannesburg, which police believe might have been gang-related, will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

The killings took place in June and December last year.

The suspects were arrested in Westbury on Friday morning.

“The anti-gang and drug unit arrested two men aged 23 and 26 suspected to be behind the murder of two people in Westbury,” police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said on Friday.

“In the first murder, it is alleged that the victim was attending a funeral in Westbury on June 30 2018 when he was accosted by the suspect who shot at him. The victim died on the scene.”

The second murder was on December 15.

“It is alleged that the victim was with other two men when he was approached by the suspect who shot at him. The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.”

Makhubele said police suspected the murders were gang-related.

