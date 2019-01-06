Toddler 'kidnapped' from PE beach found safe

The toddler was allegedly abducted by a woman who befriended his grandmother and took the child with her to a nearby shopping centre to buy cigarettes, but failed to return.

Naidu said captain Nomawethu Machewula had received several calls from residents about possible sightings of the suspect and the child.

“According to the woman, when she returned with the child after going to the shop, she could not find the grandmother so she took the child with her. She could not give a reasonable explanation as to why she didn’t contact police,” Naidu said.

The child was taken to Dora Nginza hospital for a medical examination. “Apart from being malnourished he was fine. He has been reunited with his family.”

It was earlier reported that the three-year-old was with his grandmother at the beach. Naidu said at the time the two were waiting for the child’s mother.

“While there, a woman who introduced herself as Meagan from Schauderville struck up a conversation with the grandmother and after a while, both women went across to the nearby shopping centre to buy liquor,” she said.

“They went back to the beach and waited for the child’s mother, who never arrived. They stayed on the beach and at about 6pm, 'Meagan' went back to the shopping centre to buy cigarettes. She took the child with her and never returned.”

Naidu said the matter was reported to police on Saturday morning.

The woman is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.