Joy for mom as daughter scores six distinctions with help of official
Asenathi Mandongana overcame many obstacles to obtain outstanding matric results, bagging six distinctions and missing a seventh distinction by only one percentage point.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.