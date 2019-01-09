Green light for EC teachers’ class action
Education department may face final bill of R500m
The Grahamstown High Court on Tuesday certified a class action which, if it succeeds, could see the department paying out some R500m to hundreds of teachers who believe they were short-changed in the salaries they received since 2010.
