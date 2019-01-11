Indigenous icon Gcaleka dies
Dying wish of traditionalist to have King Hintsa’s skull returned to bury
Nicholas Nawi Tilana Gcaleka, the controversial African spiritual healer and traditionalist who famously went to Scotland to bring home what was thought to be the skull of AmaXhosa King Hintsa in 1996, has died.
