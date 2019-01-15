Half-naked Life St Dominic’s patient found wandering the streets

PREMIUM

An East London woman has demanded that disciplinary measures be taken against staff at Life St Dominic’s Hospital for alleged negligence after she found her policeman brother, a patient with head injuries, wandering around half-naked in Southernwood. Nomfundo Gqadu said she got the shock of her life on December 31 when she found her older brother, Ntsindiso Mpetsheni, 47, in a confused state after leaving the hospital “unnoticed” wearing a T-shirt and boxers.