The Solidarity trade union is set to serve court papers before the end of the week asking that the “unlawful” suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen be lifted as a matter of urgency.

The union told a news conference on Tuesday it believed she had been a victim of high emotions which overlooked the truth.

“We are focusing on restoring her human dignity so that we do not lose an outstanding teacher‚” said the union.

According to Solidarity chief executive Dr Dirk Hermann‚ North West education MEC Sello Lehari’s “hasty and populist actions” led to Barkhuizen’s unlawful suspension while being innocent.

Had he listened to the other side Lehari would have reached a different conclusion‚ Solidarity claimed. “However‚ he charged and convicted her in bundu-court fashion in the presence of a worked-up crowd‚” Hermann said.

Barkhuizen wept as she began reading a prepared statement‚ stating her commitment to teaching.