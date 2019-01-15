No end in sight yet to Makhanda supply crisis

Residents warned that rationing may soon have to be enforced

PREMIUM

Most of Makhanda has been without water since Sunday. It is one of several prolonged water outages that the roughly 70,000 residents have suffered over the festive season – including Christmas day – as a result of aging infrastructure and years of maintenance neglect. To make matters worse, Settlers and Howieson’s Poort dams – which supply the western half of Makhanda – are almost empty.