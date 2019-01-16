There is limited democracy in my party, my word is final, says Hlaudi Motsoeneng

If you were considering joining Hlaudi Motsoeneng's new political party be warned: there is limited democracy in the African Content Movement.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, Motsoeneng said that unlike the ANC where the majority view informed the party's direction, in the ACM his word is final.

"In my party democracy is limited mchana, I am the one who takes responsibility on all matters. Everyone can come with their views, but if I do not believe those views will take us to heaven and transform South African, I say no.

"I allow democracy to prevail in my party but where I believe this one is not doable, I take the final decision. It does not mean the majority is always right. One person can change the world and if you are not able to manage democracy, you will have all sorts of problems like the ANC," said Motsoeneng.

Smells like dictatorship. Confused? Join the club.

Motsoeneng finally has an office on Commissioner Street in the Joburg CBD.

And guess who his neighbour is: the ANC Gauteng provincial offices.