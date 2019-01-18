Province puts pressure on BCM to fix burning tip
The Beacon Bay garden refuse site is illegal and is on a list of Buffalo City municipality facilities being monitored for non-compliance by the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism. The department’s spokesperson, Ncedo Lisane, confirmed this, adding that the tipsite’s work permit had expired and that it was operating illegally.
