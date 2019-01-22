Cops ‘made’ him implicate Mancoba two

Suspect tells court police forced him to implicate brothers in robbery

One of the men accused of robbing a bus depot in Ngcobo two years ago has claimed he was forced by police to place two of the Mancoba brothers at the scene of the crime. On Monday, accused Nyameko Genu told the court he had not seen Banele Mancoba and his younger sibling Ephraim at the scene. Instead, he claimed, the police had instructed him to implicate the two.