Have you seen baby Iyana?
It is day five since one-month old Iyana Nkumbi was stolen from the Amalinda Shoprite Mall by a woman in her 50s masquerading as a good samaritan.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.