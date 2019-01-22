IN PICTURES | Out-of-control truck causes 20-vehicle pile-up on Durban highway

An out-of-control truck left a trail of destruction in its wake on the M7 in Durban on Tuesday morning.

Scores of people were injured in the incident, which forced a complete closure of the arterial route through the south Durban basin.

Rescuecare spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: "Under the bridge, near South Coast Road, was littered with wrecked cars. A total of two trucks, four minibus taxis and 14 light motor vehicles were involved," he said.

"Twenty people were injured in the multi-vehicle crash. The wounded were treated and stabilised at the scene before they were transported by ambulance to area hospitals."