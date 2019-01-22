MEC commits to build 10 houses in Nyandeni village
The new human settlement MEC, Babalo Madikizela, on Tuesday committed to have his department build 10 houses for the most destitute people of Nyandeni village near Libode. Madikizela, who was in Nyandeni Great near Libode to pay allegiance to King Ndamase Ndamase, in line with the African practise of ukukhahlela, committed that the houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries before the Easter Weekend.
