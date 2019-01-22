News

WATCH LIVE | Angelo Agrizzi drops more bombshells at state capture inquiry

By TimesLIVE - 22 January 2019

How Bosasa paid for ANC rallies, Zuma's birthday cake: Angelo Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company allegedly footed the bill for ANC rallies in Gauteng – at the insistence of ...
20 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Bombshells, bribes and a president: Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday, where he is expected to drop even more bombshells.
1 day ago

Watsons paid Jacob Zuma 'R300k a month' to keep prosecutors away

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is set to drop more bombshells this week, including claims that former president Jacob Zuma and top NPA officials ...
1 day ago

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Agrizzi laid bare how the controversial prison security company lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights and state officials in exchange for furthering its business interests with the government.

Agrizzi pulled no punches, implicating ministers, former and current ANC members of parliament, and officials working in various departments.

He started with environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

So close was Bosasa’s allegedly corrupt relationship with Mokonyane, that the minister is said to have insisted that the company foot the bill for ANC rallies, birthday celebrations, funeral services, and even a rental car for her daughter.

Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa had paid for at least a dozen ANC events, including the party’s Siyanqoba rallies, which are held before elections.

