736 fired in Dimbaza for unlawful strike
After an ‘absolute final written warning’, they downed tools
In Dimbaza, 736 textile factory workers were fired on Wednesday. The shock move was made in response to an unprotected strike.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.