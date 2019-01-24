News

KSD workers want 2 top bosses fired

Municipal unions accuse Zozo and Sigaba of divisive management

By Sikho Ntshobane - 24 January 2019

About 400 King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal workers have downed tools, demanding the removal of mayor Dumani Zozo and acting municipal manager Mbulelo Sigaba.

