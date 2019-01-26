Woman’s death fake suicide
Mdantsane police are searching for Siyasanga Mhlongo who is in his early 30s, who allegedly strangled his 28-year-old girlfriend to death, placed her in her bed, covered her with a blanket and spilt pills next to her lifeless body, suggesting she had committed suicide. Mhlongo killed his previous girlfriend at her NU2 home in May 2013.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.