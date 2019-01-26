Woman’s death fake suicide

PREMIUM

Mdantsane police are searching for Siyasanga Mhlongo who is in his early 30s, who allegedly strangled his 28-year-old girlfriend to death, placed her in her bed, covered her with a blanket and spilt pills next to her lifeless body, suggesting she had committed suicide. Mhlongo killed his previous girlfriend at her NU2 home in May 2013.