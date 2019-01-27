R80m – For not doing the work
Health, public works told to pay architects after officials bungle tender
A decade-long series of outrageous government and legal gaffes has ended with the Eastern Cape government being ordered by the courts for the last time to pay more than R80m in damages and interest to an East London-based firm of architects and millions of rands in legal fees.
