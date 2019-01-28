Brother-in-law blamed for Bosasa bribery bungle

Agrizzi, who resumes his testimony on Monday, said politicians and businesspeople had been bribed to pave the way for lucrative contracts.

Last week, Agrizzi said Bosasa had bribed senior officials from the department of correctional services to secure lucrative contracts at prisons across the country.

He said Bosasa allegedly oversaw the construction and footed the bill for lavish houses built for former prisons boss Mti and others – with Taverner hands-on when it came to furnishing the house.

Because of this, he said, Bosasa underhandedly landed a massive R486m contract for fencing at about 66 prisons in 2005, while Mti was commissioner at correctional services.

Taverner, who owned some of the Bay’s most iconic restaurants – Nelson’s Arms, The Anchor and Cadillac Jack’s – moved to Johannesburg a few years ago.

He is an old boy of Marist Brothers in Walmer and alumnus of the former PE Technikon. Taverner, Agrizzi said, was employed by Bosasa and also owned his own company that allegedly directly benefited, as “Mark and [his wife] Sharon Taverner owned and operated a company which saw to the furnishing and decor and invoiced Bosasa for payment thereof”.

He said holidays and travelling costs for Mti’s family were also allegedly paid for by Bosasa.

“Initially, I came to learn that Mark Taverner and Gavin Watson would make holiday arrangements for Mti,” he said.