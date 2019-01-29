Bags of cash and journos cashing in: Agrizzi's thunderbolts continue in week three
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo commission entered its third week on Monday January 28 and the jaw-dropping allegations have continued.
Here are just some of the revelations that got people talking.
Jacob Zuma and 'his R300k'
Agrizzi alleged that then-president Jacob Zuma would accept monthly bribes from Bosasa to the amount of R300,000 to do the company's bidding.
The former Bosasa executive alleged that Zuma used his influence to effect legislative changes and to sabotage investigations into the corruption-linked company.
Agrizzi said Bosasa was approached by Falcon Oil and Gas with regards to a fracking project in the Northern Cape.
He alleged Dudu Myeni, chairperson of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation and chairperson of SAA, co-ordinated a meeting at Zuma’s Nkandla home between the then-president, Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, Falcon Oil CEO Philip O’Quigley and attorney Lizel Oberholzer. According to Agrizzi there were many meetings between Bosasa and Zuma at his Nkandla home.
Watson was allegedly concerned that the then-president was not receiving his monthly payment via Myeni. According to Agrizzi, Zuma confirmed to Watson that she did give him the monthly R300,000.
Journalists and Bosasa's 'payroll'
In his testimony on Monday, Agrizzi vaguely named journalists and media consultants who were allegedly paid by Bosasa.
Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa spokesperson Papa Leshabane approached him to budget R30,000 a month to apparently pay off journalists to influence public opinion on the company.
He named an alleged journalist named "Ntuli" who he said worked at either The Times or The Star, a journalist referred to as "Bongs" from the Eastern Cape and Pinky Khoabane, who worked at Independent Media and The New Age.
In a tweet, Khoabane said she had never met Agrizzi and that she would make a submission to the commission.
I have never met Angelo Agrizzi. I simply reported on his racist rants and his links. I will make a submission to @StateCaptureCom— Pinky Khoabane (@pinkykhoabane) January 28, 2019
According to Agrizzi, the payments to the journalists began in 2012.
Dudu Myeni
Agrizzi alleged that former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni was on Bosasa's payroll and received R300,000 a month.
He detailed how she would allegedly call Bosasa head Gavin Watson to arrange "high functions" including functions for then-president Jacob Zuma.
Agrizzi said Watson also arranged a special gift for Myeni which included a Louis Vuitton bag with R300,000 cash inside.
Myeni allegedly leaked confidential NPA documents related to an investigation into Bosasa when she met the company's executives at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria.