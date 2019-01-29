Bags of cash and journos cashing in: Agrizzi's thunderbolts continue in week three

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo commission entered its third week on Monday January 28 and the jaw-dropping allegations have continued.

Here are just some of the revelations that got people talking.



Jacob Zuma and 'his R300k'



Agrizzi alleged that then-president Jacob Zuma would accept monthly bribes from Bosasa to the amount of R300,000 to do the company's bidding.



The former Bosasa executive alleged that Zuma used his influence to effect legislative changes and to sabotage investigations into the corruption-linked company.



Agrizzi said Bosasa was approached by Falcon Oil and Gas with regards to a fracking project in the Northern Cape.

He alleged Dudu Myeni, chairperson of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation and chairperson of SAA, co-ordinated a meeting at Zuma’s Nkandla home between the then-president, Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, Falcon Oil CEO Philip O’Quigley and attorney Lizel Oberholzer. According to Agrizzi there were many meetings between Bosasa and Zuma at his Nkandla home.

Watson was allegedly concerned that the then-president was not receiving his monthly payment via Myeni. According to Agrizzi, Zuma confirmed to Watson that she did give him the monthly R300,000.