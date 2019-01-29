BCM tells Bhisho: pay up or we cut you off

A hole of over R2bn in the city’s income from debtors’ unpaid bills

Pay your property rates and utility bills or be cut off, is the message tardy Bhisho and national government departments have been told by Buffalo City Metro’s city council. This stern message was delivered by the council on Tuesday. Government departments owe the city R67m for the municipal services they have consumed.