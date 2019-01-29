Family fumes after death in custody of Vlakfontein murder accused

It is still unclear who will bear the cost of transporting the body of murder accused Ernest Mabaso from Cape Town back to his hometown of Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The 27-year-old, who stood accused of murdering a family of seven in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, reportedly committed suicide in a Cape Town holding cell this month.

Lawyer William Sekgatja, who was representing Mabaso in the murder trial, on Tuesday told the Protea Magistrate’s Court that his client’s family were concerned about the logistics of retrieving the body.

"They say no one has arranged those logistics," said Sekgatja, cross-examining the investigating officer in the matter. "So does the cost of fetching the body of the deceased lie on the family or on the state?"