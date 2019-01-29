'I am a racist, I admit it, I am sorry' - Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has admitted that he is a racist, but denied that his evidence before the state capture inquiry is motivated by racism.

Agrizzi pleaded with the state capture inquiry on Tuesday to consider the facts in his evidence despite a sound recording of him using the K-word repeatedly, which may be used to argue that his tell-all testimony is motivated by racism toward his colleagues at Bosasa.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius made reference to a meeting which took place at Agrizzi’s home on August 23 2018. Agrizzi said Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson’s relatives were present at the meeting.

The meeting took place after Agrizzi was allegedly offered R50-million over five years, and R250,000 per month, to “keep quiet” about the goings on within the company.

“I noticed that there was a lot of fiddling around in the pockets and I presumed they were recording the meeting. In hindsight, I should not have had the meeting because I was not myself...I knew they were recording me...In my gut I knew it,” Agrizzi said.

“I thought I could control it, evidently I couldn’t. I thought I would manage this whole meeting with them... We spoke about things that I used to speak to those kids previously about.”