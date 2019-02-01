Church plans class action for miners

The Catholic church in SA aims to bring a class action lawsuit against four major coal mining companies. This is on behalf of a group of more than 1,000 retired miners, including 15 migrants workers, now back home in the Eastern Cape. SA Catholic Bishops Conference director Father Stan Muyebe said the workers were affected by pneumoconiosis or black lung disease, a progressive massive fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.