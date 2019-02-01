Correctional services 'havoc' runs deeper than Bosasa: Cope MP

Congress of the People (COPE) MP Dennis Bloem says there has been "havoc" in the correctional services department since 1994.

Bloem, who appeared before the state capture inquiry on Friday, said he had information to corroborate some of the evidence former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi detailed to the commission during his testimony last week.

Bloem was speaking in his capacity as a former ANC member who served on parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services from 1994 and chaired that committee between 2004 and 2009.