MEC shuts down school following pupil deaths

Gauteng education MEC has closed Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbiljpark after three pupils died on the spot following the collapse of a pathway bridge on Friday morning.

“There wont be schooling until further notice. Until we get a certificate to allow us to occupy again we do not want to take any risks,” Lesufi told the media after inspecting the school premises.

Twenty-six other pupils were also affected. Two pupils were checked and released to their parents while others had to be taken to hospitals, some airlifted. Of the deceased, two are boys while the other pupil is a girl all between the ages of 13 and 18.

Lesufi said an instruction has been issued to hospitals to treat all the children whether they have a medical aid or not. “As a department we will stand in and provide that assistance."