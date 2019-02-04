Pupil paralysed after Hoërskool Driehoek walkway collapse

A Grade 9 Hoërskool Driehoek pupil, who was injured in a walkway bridge collapse, suffered spinal injuries.

A family member posted on Facebook that her cousin, Shamonè Steynvaart, had a ruptured spine and spinal cord. She also suffered a head injury and was airlifted from a Mediclinic facility in Vereeniging to Life Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria.

The family said in a Facebook group that Steynvaart was severely injured.

"The back is strengthened, and so [are] the arms with pins. As soon as it gets better, she will be transferred to rehab so that her upper arms can be strengthened so that she can learn to help herself in and out of a wheelchair," the message read.