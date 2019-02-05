'I did it to keep the children safe,' says mom who fought off armed attackers

Durban pre-school teacher and mother-of-two Kjersti Skanke's only instinct was to protect the five children on her property when armed men pounced on Saturday evening.

Speaking to TimesLIVE a day after video footage of her daring fight against the robbers was widely circulated, an emotional Skanke on Tuesday said she had to keep the men at bay because she feared that they would flee with the children.

Three children, aged three, were strapped into their car seats when the men tried to enter the property in Pinetown.

Skanke came under fire on social media for repeatedly attempting to close the gate and "putting her child's life in jeopardy".

"I am a pre-school teacher and a mother. My job is to protect children. People are saying that what I did was stupid and are asking why I didn't run. But at the time, my head wasn't telling me to run. It was telling me to protect the children," she said.

Skanke said family friends were leaving around 7.40pm when the incident occurred.

A pregnant mother and her daughter were in one car, while the two other children were in the other one.