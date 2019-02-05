TRAFFIC LICENCE SCANDAL EXPOSED
Forensic report into Amahlati graft has been on shelf since June
Three traffic officials are in trouble for “illegally” issuing learner’s licences, and licences without doing eye tests. The details of how the Stutterheim traffic centre was a free-for-all between 2014-15, including issuing licences to “blind” drivers, are contained in a 23-page report which has been gathering dust since June.
