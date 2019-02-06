Angelo Agrizzi released on R20,000 bail in corruption case

Former Bosasa chief operations officer and state capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi was granted bail of R20,000 after appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with tenders worth R1.6bn that were awarded by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.

Agrizzi appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. He was named as a suspect by the Hawks along with former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa executive Andries van Tonder.

Mti did not appear in court alongside his co-accused on Wednesday.

The state did not oppose bail. Five of the accused were released on bail of R20,000 each - on condition that they surrender their passports.