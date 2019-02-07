Fired VBS mayor ‘robbed’ of R140k

A former ANC mayor in Limpopo was allegedly robbed of R140,000 in cash at the weekend.

The money was meant to pay party agents. Nakedi Sibanda, the former mayor of Lepelle Nkumpi local municipality, had just withdrawn the cash from a bank when she was accosted by armed men at the ANC regional offices in Polokwane, who robbed her at gunpoint

Sibanda, who is now ANC treasurer at the Peter Mokaba region, said she was with a party administrator when three armed men approached them outside the offices in the parking lot.

Sibanda, who suspected that they were followed from the bank, said she withdrew the money from an ANC account in order to pay over 200 party agents.

Sibanda said: “It was on Saturday when I and an ANC regional administrator went to the bank to withdraw R140,000 from the party’s account to pay for agents who assisted the party in voter registration.