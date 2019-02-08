Motorists warned to exercise caution on R72 and R346 to Berlin

Motorists travelling on the R72 and R346 are being warned to expect delays as an abnormal load to Berlin is being escorted on Friday morning.

Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the abnormal load is travelling on the R72 joining the R346 near Kidds Beach turn-off towards King William’s Town and will proceed on the N2 towards Berlin.

“The entourage is taking two lanes with motorists advised to exercise caution when approaching it.”