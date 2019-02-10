Mantashe’s media tour de‘fence’
“I am not corrupt and will never ever be involved in corrupt activities. I am not on the payroll of Bosasa or anybody else for that matter,” said Gwede Mantashe as he stood at the humble fence of his rural home in Cala on Sunday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.