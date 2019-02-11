Cosatu laments 'resurfacing of 1996 class project' ahead of national strike

Cosatu in Gauteng has lamented what it terms "the resurfacing of the 1996 class project" in the ANC government - a project the trade union federation thought it had defeated at the ANC Polokwane conference in 2007.

The federation was addressing media at a briefing relating to the Cosatu national strike, scheduled for Wednesday, to protest against job losses.

The term "1996 class project" was coined by the SA Communist Party to describe former president Thabo Mbeki's administration, which the communists and Cosatu viewed as pushing for neo-liberal policies, such as the Growth, Employment and Redistribution (Gear) macro-economic policy.

Gauteng Cosatu provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile said the "1996 class project" was led by finance minister Tito Mboweni and former finance minister Trevor Manuel, who was last week appointed to chair a selection panel that will recruit a new head of the SA Revenue Service (Sars).