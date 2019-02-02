Cosatu urges Mboweni to ‘move with speed’ and appoint new PIC board
The trade union federation Cosatu has urged minister of finance Tito Mboweni to accept the letter of resignation by the board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and to “move with speed” to appoint a new board. The PIC board reportedly submitted a letter to Mboweni on Friday asking to be relieved of its duties.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.