Petrol, fire, assault, terror
Several people injured as community protests against ANC campaigners
A small Eastern Cape township has erupted into violence, apparently sparked by the arrival of a motorcade of ANC agents hoping to electioneer. Nine people of Freestone township in Bathurst near Port Alfred were injured and five people were arrested. Police Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the incidents started at about 5pm on Sunday when local political party agents took part in a motorcade.
